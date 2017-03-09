Channel NewsAsia

Russia's Putin to meet ExxonMobil President: Kremlin spokesman

Russia's President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to meet president of oil major ExxonMobil Darren Woods on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Darren Woods, Chairman & CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation attends a news conference at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting dedicated to the Winter Universiade 2019 in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 1, 2017. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
The meeting was set to take place at the end of the day in Moscow, Peskov told reporters on a conference call without giving further details.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

- Reuters