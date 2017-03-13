Russia's standards agency says Volkswagen recalls 43,151 Skoda cars

MOSCOW: Russia's standards agency said on Monday that Volkswagen's Russian operation had informed it about the voluntary recall of 43,151 Skoda cars due to a possible technical fault.

The recall affects Skoda Octavia, Superb, Fabia, Yeti and Rapid cars sold in Russia between 2012 and 2016, the watchdog said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)