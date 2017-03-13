Russia's standards agency says Volkswagen recalls 43,151 Skoda cars
Russia's standards agency said on Monday that Volkswagen's Russian operation had informed it about the voluntary recall of 43,151 Skoda cars due to a possible technical fault.
- Posted 13 Mar 2017 19:50
MOSCOW: Russia's standards agency said on Monday that Volkswagen's Russian operation had informed it about the voluntary recall of 43,151 Skoda cars due to a possible technical fault.
The recall affects Skoda Octavia, Superb, Fabia, Yeti and Rapid cars sold in Russia between 2012 and 2016, the watchdog said.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
- Reuters