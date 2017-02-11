Russia to decide in April-May if global oil deal should be extended: TASS

MOSCOW: Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.

Novak also said that he planned to meet his Saudi Arabia counterpart Khalid al-Falih during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston in March.

