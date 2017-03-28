Russian standards agency says Fiat Chrysler recalls 1,159 Jeep Grand Cherokees, Liberties

REUTERS: Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday that FCA Rus, a Russian unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, had informed it of a recall of 1,159 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Liberty automobiles due to possible technical problems.

Cars sold between May 2003 and April 2005 might be subject to the recall, the agency said.

