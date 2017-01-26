Samsonite studies possibility of moving manufacturing to US

HONG KONG: Samsonite International SA , the world's largest luggage maker, said on Thursday it was considering relocating some of its manufacturing to the United States.

The comment comes as U.S. President Donald Trump makes bringing jobs to the United States a priority, meeting with executives such as from General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co to discuss the matter.

"While we are indeed studying the possibility of relocating some of our manufacturing to the U.S., we have yet to conclude the study, and as such cannot comment on the likely timing and scale of any such move at this time," William Yue, director of investor relations of Samsonite, said in an email to Reuters.

Samsonite has manufacturing bases across Asia, including in China, although Yue did not say where the company was considering shifting jobs from.

Samsonite, headquartered in Luxembourg, makes close to 40 percent of sales in the United States. Any relocation could enable the luggage maker to respond more quickly and flexibly to changes in the market, and potentially save on freight costs, Yue said.

