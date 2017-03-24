Channel NewsAsia

Samsung Electronics says difficult to adopt holding company structure

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time.

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in front of its building in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2017. Picture taken February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Employees walks in the building of Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2017. Picture taken February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
"We will review various aspects including legal and tax-related issues and report the findings to shareholders," Samsung Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

"But there are negative effects that would arise from transitioning to a holding company so it does not appear it will be easy to do so at present."

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

- Reuters