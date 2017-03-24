Samsung Electronics says difficult to adopt holding company structure
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time.
- Posted 24 Mar 2017 08:25
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time.
"We will review various aspects including legal and tax-related issues and report the findings to shareholders," Samsung Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.
"But there are negative effects that would arise from transitioning to a holding company so it does not appear it will be easy to do so at present."
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
- Reuters