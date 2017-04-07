Samsung Electronics says first-quarter operating profit likely rose 48 percent year-on-year
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd estimated on Friday its first-quarter operating profit rose 48 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations as strong memory chip prices likely padded margins.
- Posted 07 Apr 2017 07:45
- Updated 07 Apr 2017 07:50
Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said its January-March profit was likely 9.9 trillion won (US$8.76 billion), compared with an average forecast of 9.4 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 18 analysts.
Revenue likely rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 50 trillion won, Samsung said.
The company did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late April.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
- Reuters