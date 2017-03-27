Samsung Electronics says to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7s

SEOUL: Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it plans to sell refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that were pulled from markets due to fire-prone batteries.

Samsung said in a statement it will determine in which markets it will sell the refurbished Note 7s after discussions with relevant regulatory authorities and carriers. The near-US$900 phones were scrapped about two months after their launch in one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history.

The company also plans to recover and use or sell reusable components such as chips and camera modules and extract rare metals used in Note 7s such as copper, gold, nickel and silver.

