Samsung Electronics says won't sell refurbished Note 7s in the US

NEW YORK: Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will not be offering any refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones for sale or rent in the United States, the company told Reuters.

Samsung said on Monday it would sell refurbished versions of the Note 7, which were permanently pulled from markets globally last year roughly two months after their launch due to fire-prone batteries, in some markets without providing specifics.

Samsung told Reuters in a separate statement on Monday it "will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the U.S."

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in NEW YORK; Writing by Se Young Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Mark Potter)