Samsung Group chief appears at South Korea special prosecutor's office
Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Monday for questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.
- Posted 13 Feb 2017 08:40
Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, has been identified as a suspect on suspicions that he paid bribes to Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pave the way for a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.
"I will once again tell the truth to the special prosecution," he told reporters.
