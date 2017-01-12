Samsung Group leader Lee arrives at South Korea prosecution office for questioning
Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on Thursday arrived at the South Korean special prosecutor's office for questioning over bribery suspicions as part of a widening political scandal that may permanently unseat President Park Geun-hye.
- Posted 12 Jan 2017 08:55
SEOUL: Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on Thursday arrived at the South Korean special prosecutor's office for questioning over bribery suspicions as part of a widening political scandal that may permanently unseat President Park Geun-hye.
The prosecutors named Lee as a suspect in an investigation into whether 30 billion won (US$25.28 million) provided by Samsung to a business and foundations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, were connected to a 2015 decision by the country's national pension fund to support a controversial merger of two group affiliates.
"I am very sorry to the South Korean people," Lee told reporters after arriving at the office.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry)
- Reuters