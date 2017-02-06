Channel NewsAsia

Samsung Group says process to disband its corporate strategy office underway

South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it will disband its corporate strategy office tasked with managing long-term group-related affairs at the conclusion of the current special prosecution probe.

Jay Y. Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned in Seoul

Jay Y. Lee, third-generation leader of the country's top conglomerate, said at a December parliament hearing he plans to disband the office but did not give a specific timeline. Samsung said in a statement the process of dismantling the office is already underway but did not elaborate further.

