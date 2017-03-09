Samsung to expand in US, shift some manufacturing from Mexico: WSJ

REUTERS: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning to expand its U.S. production facilities, shifting some manufacturing from Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is in early talks to open a new home appliance making facility in the U.S., a Samsung spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Samsung began reviewing manufacturing operations "early last fall". Samsung declined to comment on whether it would move manufacturing from Mexico.

The South Korean company's move comes amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about companies manufacturing abroad for U.S. consumers.

The U.S. administration has threatened an import tax, while Trump has attacked some of the world's biggest companies, triggering many to make promises to invest more in the United States.

Samsung's move also follows a similar investment from rival LG Electronics Inc , which last month said it would spend US$250 million to build a new home appliance factory in the United States.

Samsung's initial capital investment is expected to be around US$300 million, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

At least five U.S. states are in talks with Samsung, and the move could generate around 500 jobs, the Journal reported. http://on.wsj.com/2lYsAkk

Reuters reported early in February that Samsung may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)