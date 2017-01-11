Saudi's flynas to buy Airbus aircraft worth US$8.6 billion

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's flynas has struck a deal with Airbus to buy planes worth US$8.6 billion, Kingdom Holding , which owns 34.1 percent of the budget carrier, said on Wednesday.

Airbus finalised a deal to sell more than 60 jets to flynas, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday, with one adding that the order was expected to cover more than 60 A320neo narrow body planes.

Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, did not specify how many or which model of aircraft flynas had purchased, but it added that the first batch will be received early in 2018.

