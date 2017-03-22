Sears raises doubts about ability to continue as going concern

REUTERS: Beleaguered retailer Sears Holdings Corp on Tuesday warned about its ability to continue as a going concern.

"Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern," Sears said in the annual report for the fiscal year ended Jan. 28. (http://bit.ly/2mRUcce)

However, Sears said actions taken to boost liquidity during the year, including the sale of the Craftsman tool brand to power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc , could mitigate the going concern doubt.

