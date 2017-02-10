Sears to cut costs, pension obligations

REUTERS: Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a 10.3 percent drop in comparable store sales for the holiday quarter, and said it would cut debt and pension obligations by at least US$1.5 billion this year.

The company also launched a new plan to cut costs by at least US$1 billion in 2017.

The program will be aimed at simplifying the company's organizational structure and improving product assortment at Sears and Kmart stores.

