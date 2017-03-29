SEC denies second application to list a Bitcoin product

NEW YORK: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday issued an order denying a request by the NYSE Arca exchange to list and trade the SolidX Bitcoin Trust, according to an SEC regulatory filing.

The decision comes under three weeks after the regulator said it would not let investors Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss bring their Bitcoin ETF to market.

