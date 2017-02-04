SEC drops crisis-era case against ex-Thornburg executives

NEW YORK: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

In papers filed in federal court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the SEC said it would no longer pursue its civil case against former Thornburg CEO Larry Goldstone and former CFO Clarence Simmons.

