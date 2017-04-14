SEC freezes brokerage accounts behind alleged insider trading
The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than US$1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc.
- Posted 14 Apr 2017 23:40
WASHINGTON: The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than US$1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc.
The agency said in a statement the traders, currently unknown, allegedly used foreign brokerage accounts in Britain and Lebanon to purchase call option contracts through U.S.-based brokerages and on U.S.-based exchanges in the days leading up to the announcement of the acquisition.
Liberty Interactive announced a deal on April 4 that included the purchase of General Communication for US$1.12 billion.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
- Reuters