Share sale at Deutsche Bank no longer a taboo: source

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank will soon inform investors and shareholders about adjustments to its future strategy, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding a capital increase was among possible tools the lender could use.

"Should there be a capital increase, it will likely be rather large in volume," the person said on Friday.

A final decision about the strategy adjustments as well as a possible share sale are expected at the end of March, following a meeting of the bank's supervisory board on March 16 and 17, the person said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Shares in Deutsche Bank fell earlier after Bloomberg reported that the lender was studying its strategic options, including a capital increase and the partial sale of its asset management business.

Deutsche Bank investors have said in the past that they would prefer a partial sale of the asset management unit over a rights issue.

