Siemens proposes former SAP boss Snabe as next chairman

MUNICH, Germany: Top European engineering group Siemens proposed former SAP co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Snabe, a 51-year-old Dane who has been a Siemens supervisory board member since 2013, should take over from Gerhard Cromme after next year's AGM.

He also holds directorships at software maker SAP , insurer Allianz , shipping group Moeller-Maersk and audio equipment maker Bang & Olufsen

Siemens said he intended to reduce the number of his supervisory board positions by 2018.

