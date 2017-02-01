Siemens proposes former SAP boss Snabe as next chairman
Top European engineering group Siemens proposed former SAP co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
Snabe, a 51-year-old Dane who has been a Siemens supervisory board member since 2013, should take over from Gerhard Cromme after next year's AGM.
He also holds directorships at software maker SAP , insurer Allianz , shipping group Moeller-Maersk and audio equipment maker Bang & Olufsen
Siemens said he intended to reduce the number of his supervisory board positions by 2018.
