SMBC head says will give Toshiba as much support as possible

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp , will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

  • Posted 16 Feb 2017 16:20
The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as Window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Takeshi Kunibe was speaking at a news conference as chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association.

SMBC is a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group .

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

- Reuters