SMBC head says will give Toshiba as much support as possible
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp , will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
- Posted 16 Feb 2017 16:20
TOKYO: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp , will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
Takeshi Kunibe was speaking at a news conference as chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association.
SMBC is a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group .
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
- Reuters