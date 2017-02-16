SMBC head says will give Toshiba as much support as possible

TOKYO: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp , will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

Takeshi Kunibe was speaking at a news conference as chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association.

SMBC is a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group .

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)