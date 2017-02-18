Snap IPO expected to price March 1 after market closes

REUTERS: The initial public offering of Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is expected to price March 1 after the market closes, Fidelity Investments told brokerage clients on Friday.

The expected size of the IPO is 200 million shares priced between US$14 a share and US$16 a share, according to an alert from Fidelity.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin, Editing by Franklin Paul)