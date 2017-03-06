Snap's stock price hard to justify: Barron's

NEW YORK: Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.

Shares of the messaging app company closed at US$27.09 on Friday, well above its IPO price of US$17 per share set on Wednesday. The owner of Snapchat, an app popular with young people for its disappearing messages, raised US$3.4 billion in its IPO.

According to the Barron's article, Snap is valued at about 34 times its projected 2017 revenue of US$1 billion, based on its enterprise value, while Facebook is valued at 10 times sales.

Even if strong growth is assumed, it is hard to justify more than half the current stock price, Barron's said.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)