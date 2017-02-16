Snap sets valuation at lower end of expectation: WSJ

REUTERS: Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, has set a valuation range for itself of US$19.5 billion to US$22.2 billion in its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The valuation range, which represents US$14 to US$16 per share, is close to the lower end of the expected range of US$20 billion to US$25 billion, the Journal reported. http://on.wsj.com/2lNxTra

A Snap Inc spokesman declined to comment.

Snap Inc filed its IPO registration statement in early February and was expected to record the biggest valuation in a U.S. technology IPO since Facebook Inc.

The company had confidentially registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late last year for an IPO.

Snap, which launched itself in 2012 with an app that sends disappearing messages, rebranded itself last year as a camera company and started selling US$130 video camera glasses. It generates the majority of its revenue from advertising, seeking to challenge the dominance of existing internet giants.

