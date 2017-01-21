Societe Generale to pay US$50 million to settle US fraud claims
Societe Generale agreed to pay a US$50 million civil fine to settle U.S. claims that it defrauded investors in connection with the marketing and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced the settlement on Friday, and said the French bank acknowledged having committed misconduct.
