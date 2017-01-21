Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Societe Generale to pay US$50 million to settle US fraud claims

Societe Generale agreed to pay a US$50 million civil fine to settle U.S. claims that it defrauded investors in connection with the marketing and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities.

  • Posted 21 Jan 2017 02:40
The logo of Societe Generale Private Banking is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK: Societe Generale agreed to pay a US$50 million civil fine to settle U.S. claims that it defrauded investors in connection with the marketing and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the settlement on Friday, and said the French bank acknowledged having committed misconduct.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)

- Reuters