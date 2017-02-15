Soros Fund Management buys new stakes in financials

BOSTON: Soros Fund Management, the firm that invests the personal fortune of billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, took a handful of new positions in financial stocks during the fourth quarter as the sector was buoyed by Donald Trump's presidential victory.

The New York-based firm disclosed a US$14.9 million position in Goldman Sachs and made a new bet on Bank of America worth US$3.9 million. One of its biggest buys during the last three months of 2016 was a call option on the S&P Select Sector SPDR Fund - Financial Sector worth US$72.6 million.

A number of asset managers bought into financial stocks during the final months of 2016 after Trump's surprise victory suggested that tax cuts and a reduction of regulatory burdens plus higher interest rates could benefit the financial sector.

Soros recently hired UBS executive Dawn Fitzpatrick to be the firm's chief investment officer, putting a woman in charge of his portfolio for the first time.

Soros sold his entire stake in Procter & Gamble , while Trian Fund Management bought a stake worth US$3.5 billion in the company.

