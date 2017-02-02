South Korea court says expects to declare Hanjin Shipping bankrupt on Feb 17

SEOUL: A South Korean court said on Thursday (Feb 2) it decided to end Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's court receivership process and expects to declare bankruptcy on Feb 17 after a two-week period for appeals.

The Seoul Central District Court said in a statement that it made the decision as the firm's liquidation value would be worth more than its value as a going concern.

Hanjin Shipping, which had been the world's seventh-largest container shipper, applied for court receivership in late August after its creditor banks halted further support.

Swiss shipping group MSC said on Wednesday its unit has bought a stake in Hanjin Shipping's U.S. port operator, the latest Hanjin asset to be sold.

