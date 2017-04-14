Channel NewsAsia

South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life headquarters

  • Posted 14 Apr 2017 15:10
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

SEOUL: South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.

A police official told Reuters that officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a southern district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives at 1:38 p.m. (0438 GMT).

The building had been evacuated earlier in the day following a report that explosives were inside.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

- Reuters