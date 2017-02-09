South Korean court rules against Nissan in emissions case
A South Korean court on Thursday ruled against Nissan Motor Co in an emissions case, a court spokesman told Reuters, without immediately providing the reason behind the ruling.
Nissan sued South Korea's environment ministry last year after it accused the Japanese automaker of cheating on emissions with its Qashqai diesel sports utility vehicle.
