Starwood to buy Canada's Milestone Apartments REIT in US$2.9 billion deal
A unit of private investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust in a deal valued at about US$2.85 billion.
- Posted 19 Jan 2017 22:00
Starwood Capital will pay US$16.15 in cash per Milestone Apartments unit, the REIT said.
Based on current exchange rates the offer equates to about CUS$21.47 per Milestone Apartments unit, which is a premium of 9.2 percent to the unit's close of CUS$19.66 on Wednesday.
Milestone Apartments' portfolio consists of 78 multifamily residential properties, comprising 24,061 apartment units, located throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.
The transaction implies an average price of about US$120,000 per apartment unit, the REIT said.
Milestone's legal advisers are Goodmans Llp and Vinson & Elkins Llp, while Starwood's are Stikeman Elliott LLP and Kirkland & Ellis Llp.
BMO Capital Markets is Milestone's financial adviser.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
- Reuters