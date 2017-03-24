US State Dept. to approve Keystone pipeline permit: Politico

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department will approve by Monday the permit needed to proceed with construction of the Canada-to-United States Keystone XL oil pipeline, a project blocked by former President Barack Obama, according to Politico.

The State Department's undersecretary for political affairs, Tom Shannon, will approve the cross-border permit on or before Monday for TransCanada Corp's project, the report said. Monday is end of the 60-day timeline that President Donald Trump ordered days after he took office in January when he called for construction of Keystone and the Dakota Access pipelines.

When asked about the report, TransCanada spokesman Terry Cunha said: "We're still working with the State Department, and Monday is the deadline, so that's what we're working toward."

(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici, and Ethan Lou in Calgary; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)