Sterling skids on Brexit worry; investors await Trump clarity

SYDNEY: Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

All the early action was in currencies where the pound sank 1.6 percent to as low as US$1.1983, depths not seen since the flash crash of October, having finished around US$1.2175 in New York on Friday. It was last at US$1.2034.

Dealers said the market was reacting in part to a report in the Sunday Times that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will use a speech on Tuesday to signal plans for a "hard Brexit", quitting the EU's single market to regain control of Britain's borders.

Investors have been worried such a decisive break from the single market would hurt British exports and drive foreign investment out of the country.

The flight from sterling benefited the safe-haven Japanese yen, with the pound down 1.2 percent to 137.77 yen while the U.S. dollar held at 114.44.

Trading was erratic with currencies gyrating on very little volume. The dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 101.450 on a basket of currencies, while the euro pared initial losses to stand at US$1.0624.

The dollar index put in its worst weekly performance in more than two months last week as investors reconsidered the whole "reflation" trade - that Trump's promises of debt-funded fiscal spending and lower taxes would stoke inflation and drive the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster.

All eyes will be on Trump's inauguration on Friday for any clarity on his economic plans.

"The market is showing greater reluctance to push on with reflation-type trades without more details of proposed fiscal spending plans and the economic data to back it up," said analysts at ANZ in a research note.

"It looks as though more than just reasonable data will be needed to see yields and the dollar push higher again. Some decent positive surprises may be necessary for the market to gain conviction."

Asian markets are also waiting anxiously to see if Trump makes good on a campaign pledge to brand Beijing a currency manipulator on his first day in office, and starts to follow up on a threat to slap high tariffs on Chinese goods.

Analysts fret that the specter of deteriorating U.S.-China trade and political ties is likely to weigh on the confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.

Wall Street ended last week mixed, with the Dow off slightly but the Nasdaq at a record high.

Sentiment this week could be driven by results from the major banks with Morgan Stanley, Citibank and Bank of New York Mellon among those reporting.

(Editing by Peter Cooney)