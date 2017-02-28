Stocks drift awaiting Trump tax plan details

LONDON: A Trump-inspired stock rally was looking fragile on Monday (Feb 27) as investors sought evidence that the US president can deliver on his tax plans before taking fresh positions.

After a record 11th successive all-time high close for New York's Dow on Friday, investors were growing worried that the recent buying - fuelled by expectations that Donald Trump will introduce economy-boosting measures - may have gone too far.

"The Donald keeps investors at bay," said Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.

Wall Street was slightly softer approaching midday in New York, having briefly tested positive territory.

Key European markets London and Frankfurt finished a touch higher, relieved that the strong correction in US markets that some analysts are expecting was seemingly put off to another day.

'JUSTIFY THE RALLY'

Investors are "awaiting elaboration, if not confirmation, of major US tax changes from Trump to justify a near three-month rally since his election," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

An upcoming Trump speech before Congress "will be watched very closely for some real insight into his plans for taxes and possibly fiscal stimulus which would help to sustain the rally for now", said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"I wonder if we're getting to a point at which he's at risk of not being able to meet the now high expectations," Erlam said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's warning that growth might not hit the four per cent Trump promised, as well as uncertainty around the new president's plans to slash taxes and spend big on infrastructure, sent the dollar tumbling at the end of last week.

On Monday, it recovered ground against the yen and the pound, but not versus the euro.

Shares in market operators London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse both fell after the LSE said it would not meet an EU antitrust demand to get clearance for a merger between both companies.

This means the deal appears to be "dead in the water", a source close to the matter told AFP.

'FRAYING AT THE EDGES'

The announcement by LSE, which also operates the Milan stock exchange, is the latest twist in its longstanding attempt to merge with the German stock exchange operator.

The LSE said it had examined the European Commission's request to divest its majority stake in Italian trading unit MTS, concluding it could not comply with such a request.

Despite Monday's focus on the LSE, "this week it's really about President Trump, his address to a joint sitting of Congress and his tax plan", said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

"I get a sense traders want to believe in him - hence the stocks rally - but (with haven investment) gold up and rates down suggest there is some fraying at the edges of market ebullience."

Markets are hoping the speech on Tuesday will provide more details about Trump's tax pledge, which he said this month would be "phenomenal".

Oil prices rose, underpinned by hopes for OPEC to extend a current crude output cut agreement, dealers said.