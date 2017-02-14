Syngenta: US regulators' new request won't delay ChemChina deal

ZURICH: Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed US$43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.

"We have received a second request but do not expect this to cause a delay," a spokesperson for the Swiss pesticides and seeds group said in an email. "We expect to close the transaction in the second quarter."

