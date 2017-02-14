T-Mobile US quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates

REUTERS: T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly profit and revenue above estimates as promotional offers helped add more subscribers.

The company has been gaining share from bigger rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc in an oversaturated U.S. wireless market. T-Mobile had a number of promotional offers in the fourth quarter, including a free iPhone 7 offer with eligible trade-in around Black Friday.

T-Mobile US could face more competition following Verizon's announcement on Sunday that it would reintroduce an unlimited data plan.

Net income rose to US$390 million, or 45 cents per share, for the quarter from US$297 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose 23.4 percent to US$10.18 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 30 cents per share and revenue of US$9.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2017, T-Mobile expects branded postpaid net additions of 2.4 million to 3.4 million.

The guidance may be viewed as disappointing but the company often tends to give conservative forecasts at the beginning of the year, wrote Jennifer Fritzsche, an analyst at Wells Fargo.

Shares were down 0.2 percent to US$60.75 in pre-market trading.

Industry watchers have long speculated that T-Mobile and Sprint Corp, the No. 3 and No. 4 biggest players in U.S. wireless, will combine as their rivals grow bigger. Asked last week about renewed merger talks with T-Mobile, Masayoshi Son, whose SoftBank Group Corp is a majority shareholder in Sprint, said he was keeping his options open.

T-Mobile, which had released its subscriber numbers for the quarter in January, added 933,000 postpaid phone subscribers, or those who pay monthly bills, on a net basis, in the three months ended Dec. 31. Churn, or customer defections, declined to 1.28 percent, from 1.46 percent a year ago.

