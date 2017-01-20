T. Rowe Price to recover US$100 million from insurance after voting error

BOSTON: Fund manager T. Rowe Price Group said in a securities filing this month it has entered an insurance agreement to recover US$100 million after it made a voting error in the 2013 buyout of Dell Inc.

T. Rowe Price of Baltimore said in the filing dated January 4 that it has recognized the insurance recovery in its fourth-quarter results, to be reported next week, as an offset to a US$166 million operating charge it took in the second quarter.

