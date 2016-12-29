Takata could pay up to US$1 billion to settle US criminal probe: WSJ

REUTERS: Japan's Takata Corp is nearing a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and is expected to pay up to US$1 billion to resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing related to its faulty air bag inflators, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The final figure could be in the high hundreds of millions of dollars, the Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both the parties are discussing the possibility of the auto parts supplier pleading guilty to criminal misconduct as part of the settlement, which could take place as soon as January, though the timing could slip, the WSJ report said.

Takata is expected to pay a part of the penalty up front and the rest over a number of years, according to the report. The penalty is not "likely to eclipse US$1 billion."

Takata declined to comment and the DoJ was not immediately available for comment.

The company's air bag inflators, which can explode with excessive force in hot and humid conditions, have been linked to 11 deaths and at least 184 injuries in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said earlier this month that it would press the auto industry to accelerate the pace of replacements for defective Takata air bag inflators and signaled a likely widening of the industry's largest ever recall.

