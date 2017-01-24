Takata shares lose nearly half their value in less than a week

TOKYO: Takata Corp's shares have lost nearly half their value in less than a week, hit by a report that bidders are seeking a court-mediated turnaround for the embattled Japanese air bag maker.

The stock has been hit by a glut of sell orders since the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday that Swedish air bag maker Autoliv Inc and a group led by U.S. auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems, two bidding groups for Takata, would present proposals for a court-led restructuring. A Reuters source later confirmed the plan.

The stock lost 5 percent in Tuesday morning trade and is down 48 percent since Wednesday's close. When a stock is untraded due to a glut of orders, it closes limit down according to Tokyo stock exchange rules.

