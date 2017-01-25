Channel NewsAsia

Takata shares rise by daily limit, up 18.2 percent

Shares in Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp gained 18.2 percent on Wednesday, rising by a daily limit of 80 yen to 519 yen (US$4.56), stemming four days of steep decline brought about by investor fear of a court-mediated bankruptcy.

A logo of Takata Corp is seen with its display as people are reflected in a window at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Takata shares were down 40 percent from a week earlier.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)

- Reuters