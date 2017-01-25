Takata shares rise by daily limit, up 18.2 percent
Shares in Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp gained 18.2 percent on Wednesday, rising by a daily limit of 80 yen to 519 yen (US$4.56), stemming four days of steep decline brought about by investor fear of a court-mediated bankruptcy.
Takata shares were down 40 percent from a week earlier.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)
- Reuters