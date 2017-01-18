Channel NewsAsia

Target cuts fourth-quarter forecast due to weak holiday sales

Target Corp lowered its comparable store sales and earnings forecasts for the fourth quarter, citing softer-than-expected holiday sales.

REUTERS: Target Corp lowered its comparable store sales and earnings forecasts for the fourth quarter, citing softer-than-expected holiday sales.

The company said comparable sales declined 1.3 percent in the November-December period.

Target said it now expects fourth-quarter comparable sales to fall between 1.0 percent and 1.5 percent, compared with its prior view of sales ranging between a decline of 1 percent to an increase of 1 percent.

The company's shares were down 4.9 percent at US$67.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

