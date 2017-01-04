Televisa says FCC approves higher Univision stake threshold
Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had given approval for Televisa to own up to 40 percent of U.S. Spanish-language peer Univision's voting stock and up to 49 percent of its common shares.
The decision came as the FCC approved a move to raise the total number of shares in Univision that can be held by foreign investors to 49 percent from 25 percent, Televisa, Mexico's dominant broadcaster, said in a statement.
