Televisa says FCC approves higher Univision stake threshold

MEXICO CITY: Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had given approval for Televisa to own up to 40 percent of U.S. Spanish-language peer Univision's voting stock and up to 49 percent of its common shares.

The decision came as the FCC approved a move to raise the total number of shares in Univision that can be held by foreign investors to 49 percent from 25 percent, Televisa, Mexico's dominant broadcaster, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez)