Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Tesla may launch in India this summer: Musk

Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

  • Posted 08 Feb 2017 20:55
A Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Cabazon, California, U.S. May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk enters the lobby of Trump Tower. Trump named Musk to a business advisory council that will give private-sector input to Trump after he takes office. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
prev
next

REUTERS: Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

Replying to a question on Twitter regarding whether Tesla plans to launch in India, Musk tweeted: "Hoping for summer this year." (http://bit.ly/2klQiHm)

Musk did not offer any details on the plans.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

- Reuters