Tesla may launch in India this summer: Musk

REUTERS: Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

Replying to a question on Twitter regarding whether Tesla plans to launch in India, Musk tweeted: "Hoping for summer this year." (http://bit.ly/2klQiHm)

Musk did not offer any details on the plans.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)