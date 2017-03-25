Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
The solar-powered roof shingles were unveiled in October last year to show the benefits of combining his electric car maker with solar installer SolarCity Corp .
There was no detail on cost. (http://bit.ly/2n32HB8)
Tesla has said previously the cost of the roof would be less than a conventional roof plus solar.
By incorporating solar modules into rooftops, Tesla is hoping to succeed with a solar technology that to date has had little success.
