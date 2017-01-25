Texas Instruments quarterly revenue beats on automotive demand

REUTERS: Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its analog and embedded chip products from the automotive and industrial markets.

Shares of the company were marginally lower in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Texas Instruments, which counts Apple Inc among its largest customers, also forecast current-quarter profit of 78-88 cents per share and revenue of US$3.17 billion-US$3.43 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 75 cents per share and revenue of US$3.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also named Brian Crutcher, who joined the company in 1996, as its chief operating officer. Crutcher will oversee Texas Instruments' global technology and manufacturing operations in addition to its sales operations.

The Dallas-based company's analog chips are used to gauge changes in sound and temperature, while its embedded chip unit manufactures microcontrollers used in Internet of Things and personal devices.

Sensors used in factories, cars, shops and offices to help them operate more smartly on the industrial internet — or so-called Internet of Things — is a rapidly growing market.

Texas Instruments' net income rose to US$1.05 billion, or US$1.02 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$836 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 82 cents.

Revenue rose 7.1 percent to US$3.41 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$3.32 billion.

The company's shares have risen 53.2 percent in the last twelve months, slightly underperforming the 57.5 percent rise in the broader Philadelphia Semiconductor index.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)