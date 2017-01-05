Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Toshiba chairman says banks ready to offer financial support

Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga said on Thursday he had heard that the Japanese conglomerate's banks were ready to provide financial support after it was hit earlier in the week by fresh reports of profit padding.

  • Posted 05 Jan 2017 12:10
FILE PHOTO - Workers prepare the New Year's eve numerals above a Toshiba sign in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga said on Thursday he had heard that the Japanese conglomerate's banks were ready to provide financial support after it was hit earlier in the week by fresh reports of profit padding.

Shiga spoke to reporters at a New Year industry gathering of electrical and electronic machinery makers in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

- Reuters