Toshiba chairman says banks ready to offer financial support

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga said on Thursday he had heard that the Japanese conglomerate's banks were ready to provide financial support after it was hit earlier in the week by fresh reports of profit padding.

Shiga spoke to reporters at a New Year industry gathering of electrical and electronic machinery makers in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)