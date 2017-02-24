Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse unit considering Chapter 11 filing
Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Posted 24 Feb 2017 10:10
TOKYO: Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that a Chapter 11 filing was one of the options that Toshiba was considering.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
- Reuters